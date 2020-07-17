PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty hosted a candlelight vigil in on Friday night as protesters gathered for the 51st night outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil to listen to Hardesty and others speak about ending violence against protesters.  

The main message from Hardesty was a call for peace; she also denounced the federal officers currently in downtown Portland, joining with several other government officials and organizations.

"We are not gonna allow 45 to experiment on us," Hardesty said. "We can all agree that no more ... we want these federal goons out of our community."

Jo Ann Hardesty

KPTV image.

A couple hundred people gathered late Friday night to protest outside the Justice Center. There were also speakers nearby after Hardesty's event talking about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Later, federal officers deployed CS gas outside the federal courthouse, according to Portland police. Portland officers advised people to avoid the area for safety.

ChicagoMan7
ChicagoMan7

She's another useless liberal moron we have working for the county. What is she talking about? We need the feds to come in and clean up what the spineless nut-cases running the show couldn't do. Sure, they don't support our local hero police and as soon as one of these "peaceful" protesters get's hurt, the ACLU gets involved? Wow. A regular 3 ring circus.

