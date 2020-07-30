PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A day after the Portland City Council unanimously voted in favor to create a new independent police oversight board, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty announced she's joining forces with Portland Forward to help launch a ballot measure campaign.
Commissioners approved a proposal that will now send a Charter Amendment to the voters.
If passed, a new police oversight board of community members would be put together to independently investigate police employees and make recommendations on police practices.
The board would have the authority to exercise judgment without interference from any city leaders.
"What yesterday did was put us on a path to have a real community dialogue, about what community safety looks like and how do we hold police accountable for what the community perceives as inappropriate behavior," Hardesty said.
But what will that board look like?
In a press availability Thursday, Hardesty told reporters it's hard to know right now.
But she threw out some ideas of who she thinks would be on the board including business representation.
"There will be representation from the houseless community, they'll be representation from communities of color and so as of now I couldn't even tell you the number of people that would be on the board," Hardesty said. "But the goal is to have the board reflect the community that is being protected and served."
She did say the ballot measure clearly states that police officers, their families and former police officers are not allowed to serve on this board.
"I disagree with the notion that the board will be less impactful, less knowledgeable without having a police officer sitting on it," Hardesty said.
She says the push is to get the campaign for the ballot measure up and running which includes fundraising.
On Thursday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell had this to say on the council's recent decision.
"I think for me right now I think there's still a lot of questions on what it would look like, what it would mean, what are the implications as far as bargaining and things of that nature," Lovell said. "Accountability, I think's very important. To me, I look at it like you know not everyone is going to perform perfectly all the time. I think as an organization we have to have systems in place that catch you know, the times when people don't perform up to our policies, expectations and directives and have things in place to hold them accountable, correct behavior and make improvements afterwards. And I think when you have a structure of accountability that does those things, you're on a good path."
FOX 12 reached out to Daryl Turner, the president of the Portland Police Association who previously this week sent a letter to the council in strong opposition of the proposal.
Turner had no comment on the council's decision.
(3) comments
Tell me she doesn't look like that old witch in Shaka Zulu.
Makes the same kind of sense, too.
This "woman" is mental. Out of this world crazy.
Anything hardesty is for I'm against.
