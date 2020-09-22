PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Come November, Portland residents will vote on a ballot measure aiming to transform police oversight and accountability.
The initiative is being championed by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, with supporters calling its the first of its kind in the nation.
Ballot Measure 26-217—known to some as "Yes for Real Police Accountability Campaign"—would overhaul how police are held accountable for their jobs and how officers are disciplined for wrong doings.
On Tuesday, supporters gathered virtually to launch the campaign for the ballot measure.
The new system would get rid of the current Independent Police Review Board and replace it with a new oversight committee that would restrict who can serve on it. It would also have a budget of its own that is up to five percent of the total police budget.
Hardesty says that would allow the board to hire civilian investigators to work police misconduct cases. The board itself would also be able to issue discipline for officers that engage in misconduct and have the power to fire police officers.
Hardesty says its the sort of police oversight that she's been fighting for for more than 30 years, but now, there's a level of support she's never seen before.
"For the first time, we have political and community will to totally transform how policing happens in Portland," Hardesty said. “It’s not an anti-police ballot measure … we want ensure the community and the police can have fair and equitable oversight."
Supporters of the measure say that if it passes, it would serve as a first-of-its-kind model for the nation. They say it would help people of color as well as those with mental disabilities who are more at risk for negative police encounters.
Those who oppose the measure include the Portland Police Union, who would have to make significant changes to bargaining agreements, and the City of Portland Auditor.
