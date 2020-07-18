PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty issued a statement on Twitter giving Mayor Ted Wheeler an ultimatum: “If you can’t control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau.”
This comes after Hardesty hosted a vigil on Friday night outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center on Friday night calling for peace; she also denounced the federal officers currently in downtown Portland, joining with several other government officials and organizations.
Following the vigil, Hardesty said “there was another unprovoked brutal attack by our federal government.” Later that evening, “Portland Police once again joined in the aggressive clampdown of peaceful protest.”
In a series of tweets, Hardesty said Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner had met with Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and are collaborating with federal occupancy force.
“You are putting our community in danger. You are putting my staff in danger. We need you to be better,” Hardesty said in an open letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Hardesty currently oversees Portland Fire & Rescue, the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management and the Bureau of Emergency Communications.
Mayor @tedwheeler, I've had enough. If you can't control the police, give me the Portland Police Bureau.
