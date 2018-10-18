CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County health officials say people should avoid contact with water at Lacamas Lake.
The warning is the latest addition to an area algae advisory issued earlier this week.
Officials Tuesday said people should avoid contact with water at Round Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom, also known as blue-green algae. Blue-green algae produce toxins that are harmful to people and deadly to small pets that drink the water.
Officials say samples have been collected from both lakes. Results are pending.
Caution signs have been posted at both bodies of water. Additional information and current advisories are listed on the Clark County Public Health website.
