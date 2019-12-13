LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Thursday evening.
Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash on North Coburg Road, north of Coburg.
The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that James Leroy Baker, 63, of Harrisburg, was traveling southbound in a 1993 Nissan minivan when, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and rolled. The minivan came to a rest on its roof in a ditch about 10 feet from the roadway.
Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said Baker was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
