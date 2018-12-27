Hate crime suspect accused of yelling racial slurs at children in SE Portland faces additional charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hate crime suspect accused of yelling racial slurs at children while holding a knife at an apartment complex in southeast Portland is now facing additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon.
Court documents filed Thursday state Michael Troy Amatullo, 60, “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to use, carry with intent to use, and possess with intent to use unlawfully… a dangerous weapon” against two people.
The incident occurred Dec. 18. Amatullo was previously arrested on charges of menacing and intimidation, which is classified as a hate crime in Oregon. Amatullo was initially booked into the Multnomah County Jail and released, before another warrant was issued for his arrest.
The Multnomah County Jail shows Amatullo was booked again Wednesday afternoon.
The case began when two boys, ages 8 and 15, said they were taking out the trash and Amatullo started using racial slurs toward them.
Court documents show that Amatullo eventually went to his apartment to grab a butcher knife. A probable cause affidavit states he held up the knife, “as if he was going to stab” one of the boys.
“He said he was going to kill us,” the 8-year-old boy told FOX 12.
“He called the cops and said we had threatened him,” said the older brother.
Court documents stated Amatullo also made profane and threatening remarks to police officers when he was taken into custody.
Amatullo is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
