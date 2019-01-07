Hate crimes task force encourages victims to come forward

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group called the Task Force on Hate Crimes has a goal of strengthening Oregon’s hate crime laws, but in order to do that, they say they need more input from the community.
It’s headed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and she says there are three areas they’re researching for recommendations that they’ll make to the legislature.
The task force is working on strengthening the state’s existing hate crime laws and getting as much data as they can from people.
Last, they’re focusing on the victims of these incidents and finding a way to serve the community better.
“It scares me because, in my mind, I’m just the same as anybody,” said Samuel Van Dyke, who was at the task force’s first public listening session in Portland Monday night. “Could be as simple as getting out at the gas station. I’ve had people hurl slurs and all kinds of things at me. And it’s really like, people can get violent and aggressive with you just for being you, and being there. The wrong place, the wrong time.”
There were plenty of stories being shared Monday night about instances of hate crimes, and racist remarks. They are experiences that sparked the Task Force on Hate Crimes.
“It’s not just as attorney general. It’s as a human being. It’s as a Jewish woman. It’s as a friend to people who I know want to be able to live freely and safely, and without discrimination in our community,” said Rosenblum.
Kayse Jama, the executive director of Unite Oregon, a social justice organization that’s part of the task force, says there needs to be stronger hate crime laws.
“We have to figure out ways to relate to each other as human beings and we have to figure out ways to have heart, and mind connections as a community,” he said.
The task force is also striving towards collecting more data on these incidents. Jama says without that, they won’t know how deep the issue goes. He believes they haven’t even scratched the surface.
Rosenblum says they won’t be able to make the best recommendations to the legislature, unless people tell them what’s happening in the community. She says that’s what the listening sessions this week are all about.
On Tuesday, Rosenblum will be in Eugene, and on Wednesday she’ll be in Medford continuing the listening sessions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
