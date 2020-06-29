SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As the Fourth of July approaches with most fireworks shows canceled during the pandemic, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says it's expecting to see more people using fireworks at home.
Wildfire season is also just around the corner.
"Our temperatures were higher than normal earlier in the year, our precipitation is down even though we've had a wet June," Office of the State Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Johnston said. "And our anticipated temperatures is all contributing or looking for a more active fire season this year."
Johnston wants to remind everyone how quickly something could ignite with the use of fireworks.
"The Eagle Creek fire from a few years ago clearly demonstrates what one simple firework legal or not legal can do," Johnston said. "The outcome can be significant."
Johnston says if you're going to light off fireworks at home this Fourth of July, there are regulations on where you can use them.
He says be prepared with water nearby, make sure children and pets are kept away from fireworks, and know which ones are legal to use in Oregon.
"The fireworks that are legal in Oregon for consumers can't leave the ground, they can't fly into the air, they can't explode, and they can't move across the ground more than 12 feet," Johnston said.
Johnston says the only people allowed to use larger fireworks must obtain a permit from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
If you don't have a permit, Johnston says you could be held liable for damages or injuries and be fined up to $2500.
"Their plan, if you will, can be mitigated with their local law and fire authorities to mitigate any potential risks to make sure there's proper distances from the shooting area, spectator area, things like that," Johnston said.
Johnston says the Office of the State Fire Marshal can typically approve a permit for use of illegal fireworks within a day.
You can print an application and it costs $100 to submit it to their office.
