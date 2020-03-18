Have you considered a stay-cation for Spring break? You should, OHA says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Have you considered taking a stay-cation for Spring break? Well, you should, Oregon health officials say.
Oregon’s Spring break was set to happen next week, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those plans have been canceled.
The Oregon Health Authority says if you are sick, don’t travel, and be cautious if plans take you to where the novel coronavirus is prevalent. OHA says you should be prepared to stay longer at your destination in the event you do get sick, as there is a 14-day quarantine period. They’re asking people if they might consider celebrating Spring break with a stay-cation instead.
Amy Vandyke manages vacation homes on the Oregon coast. She says they have seen some cancelations and others booking. For those with plans still on, she says they are doing extra cleaning and asking people to take the same precautions they would at home.
“We are limiting the amount of people in our office, we have closed our office doors,” Vandyke, who works for Sunset Vacation Rentals, said. “We are cleaning our vacation rental homes in a two-step process … then we have a quality checker come in and clean again so our houses are safe.”
The company has also changed how they hand their keys over. They are washing down keys when they return and when they send them out.
