PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Looking for some good reads to round out the year? Powell’s City of Books has released its lists for the best books of 2019.
Workers at the iconic Portland-based book business picked their favorites from the last year in categories including fiction and nonfiction, as well as young adult selections.
In total, 67 of the year’s best books were selected for the Powell’s year-end lists.
“From vital works of historical fiction and electrifying essay collections to fabulously creepy retellings and atmospheric psychological thrillers, 2019 has rounded out the decade with some of the best books of the era,” according to Powell’s.
The full lists are at: https://www.powells.com/blog/category/lists.
The best fiction list includes:
- “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead
- “The Beadworkers” by Beth Piatote
- “The Need” by Helen Phillips
- “The Shadow King” by Maaza Mengiste
- “The Man Who Saw Everything” by Deborah Levy
The nonfiction list includes:
- “Go Ahead in the Rain” by Hanif Abdurraqib
- “Our Man” by George Packer
- “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo
- “How to Do Nothing” by Jenny Odell
- “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom
The sci-fi, fantasy, horror and graphic novels list includes:
- “Bloom” by Kevin Panetta and Savanna Ganucheau
- “The Drifting Classroom “by Kazuo Umezz
- “Exhalation” by Ted Chiang
- “Gideon the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir
- “Magic Is for Liars” by Sarah Gailey
The kids and young adult list includes:
- “Small in the City” by Sydney Smith
- “Hum and Swish” by Matt Myers
- “Pilu of the Woods” by Mai K. Nguyen
- “House of Salt and Sorrows” by Erin A. Craig
- “Dig” by A. S. King
For more, go to: https://www.powells.com/blog/category/lists
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.