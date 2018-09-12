Have you seen Blueberry? Deputies ask for help finding stolen Pitbull

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding a stolen dog.
The American Pitbull Terrier and another dog of the same breed were stolen last year in Banks, the sheriff’s office says. A suspect in the theft was identified and issued a criminal citation in lieu of an arrest shortly after the crime occurred.
Earlier this year, deputies say one of the dogs was found wandering near Southwest 90th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street in Tigard. A citizen took the dog to a local veterinarian, who used information from a microchip to contact the dog’s original owner.
According to the sheriff’s office, a witness reported that a Hispanic man was seen driving through the area and searching for the dog. Based on statements the unidentified man made, deputies believe he may also have the other missing dog, named Blueberry.
Blueberry is approximately one-and-a-half-years-old and has gray and brindle fur with white markings on her chest and paws.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on Blueberry’s whereabouts to contact their non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.