UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are searching for a missing person in Umatilla County.
Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was last seen on Feb. 6 around 7 p.m. near Bobsled Lane near the Bar M Ranch area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Neighbors discovered she was missing Friday morning approximately 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office says, and she was reported missing Saturday morning.
Conley has gray hair, blue eyes, and may be wearing glasses.
Deputies say Conley stands approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Conley should contact Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 541-966-3651.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
