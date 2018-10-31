EAGLE POINT, OR (KPTV) - Detectives in southern Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding a missing eight-year-old girl.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Tabatha Clancy-Wood is likely with her mother, 46-year-old Kelly Marie Clancy.
Clancy reportedly left for California with her daughter in August during a custody dispute, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives say Clancy-Wood’s father, Adrian Wood, contacted law enforcement over the summer to report issues related to custody and visitation.
Wood obtained sole custody of Clancy-Wood in October, according to law enforcement.
Clancy-Wood was entered as a missing/endangered person after a judge signed an order that Clancy-Wood be returned to her father Oct. 26, the sheriff’s office says.
Family members say they haven’t heard from Clancy-Wood or her mother since mid-to-late August when the two vacated their apartment in Eagle Point.
Detectives say Clancy left behind her cell phone.
She was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn sedan with Oregon license plate 659DRB.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 541-774-8333.
People may also send tips by email to CID@jacksoncounty.org.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
