Have you seen her? Gresham police ask for help finding 15-year-old girl

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.
According to law enforcement, the girl ran away from home and was last heard from on social media several days ago but hasn’t been in contact with family members.
Police believe Angel Harris-Cambell may be staying in north Portland. She stands approximately 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.
Anyone who sees her or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-15318.
