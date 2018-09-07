GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s helping finding a missing 55-year-old woman.
Diana Bober was last seen Aug. 29.
She is an avid hiker and family members are worried that something may have happened to her while she was hiking, officers say.
Bober is known to frequent the Gorge and Mount Hood area, according to the police department.
She has red hair, hazel eyes and stands approximately five-feet-four-inches tall. She weighs around 115 pounds. Officers say she drives a black 1996 Mazda Miata with Oregon license plate 324HPJ.
Anyone with information about Bober’s whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333.
