MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding an inmate they say walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center.
Leighanna Vanderhoof, 25, walked away from the facility around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office, who says she was in custody for a parole violation.
Deputies say Vanderhoof is white and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. She stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office Transition Center prepares inmates for re-entry into the community prior to release from custody.
Deputies ask anyone with information about Vanderhoof to call the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
