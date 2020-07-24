WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who they say may be endangered.
Emmeline Tesch, 16, was last seen on Friday around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Ridgewood View Park in the Cedar Mill/West Slope area near Beaverton.
Tesch was wearing all black when she was last seen and was carrying a lavender backpack, according to deputies.
She has brown hair, blue eyes, and stand approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall. Deputies say she has a thin build. Anyone who sees Tesch is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
