WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help finding a missing 69-year-old woman last seen in Aloha.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Isabel Espinoza was last seen around 2 p.m. near Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street. Deputies are concerned for Espinoza’s welfare, as they say she is living with Alzheimer's and may have trouble getting home.
Espinoza was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a black scarf, according to the sheriff’s office. She is 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone who sees her or has information that could help deputies find her is asked to call 503-629-0111.
