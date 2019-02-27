LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen Friday in the Toledo area.
Nevaeh Agee stands about five-feet-five inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, the Toledo Police and Public Safety Department says. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black knee-high boots and a black jacket.
Police say Agee may be in the Salem, Independence or Springfield areas.
Anyone with information about Agee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Toledo police at 541-336-5555 and reference case number T20190107.
Toledo is about seven miles east of Newport on the Yaquina River off Highway 20.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.