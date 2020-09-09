GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say a 12-year-old girl who left her parent's home Wednesday morning has been found.
Police on Wednesday asked for help finding Chloe Walker after they said she was reported missing from her parent's home near Northeast 20th Street and Northeast Hogan Drive sometime after 10 a.m.
Police were concerned, as Walker did not have her cell phone with her, and her family had checked the spots she usually hangs out at, but had not been able to locate her.
Gresham police on Wednesday late afternoon thanked the public for helping in their search for Walker.
The missing 12-year-old we tweeted about around an hour ago has been located. Thanks to everyone for keeping an eye out for her.— Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) September 9, 2020
