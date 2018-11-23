PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 80-year-old man from Portland.
According to law enforcement, Harvey Jones was reported missing Friday by family members after he failed to arrive at work.
Deputies report Jones is approximately five-feet-five-inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.
He has gray hair and hazel-colored eyes and was last seen wearing a blue/white jacket, khaki pants and white tennis shoes. The sheriff’s office says he drives a tan-colored 2004 Dodge Dakota truck with Oregon license plates ZSG346.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Jones to call 911 immediately.
