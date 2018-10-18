REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - Redmond police are asking for the public’s help finding a man indicted on sex crimes and facing new charges.
According to officers, Michael Tallman, formerly known as Michael Bremont, was arrested in 2011 and convicted of several sex crimes.
Tallman is the former director of the Redmond Proficiency Academy and was convicted of crimes involving two underage students, according to police.
Redmond police say a trial was set to begin Oct. 23 on ten counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Michael was indicted on the crimes last year and released from custody with the condition he wears a GPS ankle bracelet, the police department says.
Officers recently found Michael’s GPS ankle bracelet, but don’t know where he is.
In the past, Michael has also used the name Jacob Straib, according to officers.
Police ask anyone with information about Michael’s whereabouts to call the Deschutes County Dispatch non-emergency line at 541-693-6911 or local law enforcement.
