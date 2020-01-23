GRASHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old boy after they say he ran away from home.
Bobby Hollis was last seen Wednesday around 12 p.m. at his home near Southeast 197th Avenue and Northwest Burnside Street.
Hollis has black hair, stands approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, and weighs around 100 pounds, according to law enforcement. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and red shoes.
Anyone who sees Hollis or knows where he is can call the police department’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
