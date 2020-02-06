LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Police in Longview are asking for helping finding a missing man who is living with dementia.
Larry Pointer, 77, was last seen at his home in the 200 block of 25th Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to law enforcement. He was not home when at family member arrived home at 3 p.m.
Family members and several officers have been searching the area for Pointer since about 4:30 p.m., when he was reported missing, according to the police department.
Pointer is white, stands approximately 5-feet-9-inches, and has a thin build, according to police. He has light brown hair, a beard, and wears eyeglasses with silver metal frames.
According to police, Pointer's wife doesn't know what he was wearing on Thursday when he was reported missing, but he typically wears jeans and either a white or blue sweatshirt.
Cowlitz County Search & Rescue is participating in the search. Anyone who sees Pointer is asked to call 911 and let the dispatcher know his location.
