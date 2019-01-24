OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon City police are asking for help the public’s help finding a missing developmentally delayed 19-year-old man.
Kyle Buell walked away from his caregiver Thursday around 12:45 p.m. near the Safeway store in the 13400 block of Colton Place, according to officers.
Police say Buell is white, has a thin build and stands around five-feet-ten-inches tall. He has short blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a lightweight dark green jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Officers say Buell may try to travel to Canby or Milwaukie.
Anyone who sees Buell or knows where he is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency dispatch line at 503-655-8218 and reference case number 19-001958.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.