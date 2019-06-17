PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
According to officers, Noah was last seen in northeast Portland’s King neighborhood.
Police say Noah is five-feet tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. Anyone who sees Noah is asked to call 911.
