LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager last seen Sunday in the Longview area.
Chase J. Hadley, 15, was last seen wearing white shoes, blue jeans that are faded on the front of the legs, a black sweatshirt and a blue baseball cap, according to law enforcement.
Anyone who sees Hadley is asked to contact the Longview police dispatch number at 360-577-3098.
