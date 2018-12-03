BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - Battle Ground police say two missing teenagers have been found safe.
Sheila Raisanen and Dylan Sauls are 16 years old. The teens have special needs and were last seen leaving Battle Ground High School together around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Battle Ground police.
Officers say the teens were listed as runaways. They were considered endangered because of their cognitive limitations that may limit their ability to be aware of dangerous surroundings.
Monday night, police said the teenagers are safe and have been reunited with their families.
Police thanked everyone who assisted with the search and community members who called with information and sightings.
