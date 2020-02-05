PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A northeast Portland couple needs help in tracking down a U-Haul truck with all of their stuff inside.
Jonathan Ev’Yan Nasman says they were set to move to Los Angles this week. They had loaded their U-Haul truck Monday, got it all locked up and went to bed. The next morning, he says he noticed it was gone.
“All of our documents in there, my wife’s like, family heirlooms from her grandmothers,” Nasman said.
Everything except for a few house plants were now gone.
“There is the emotional part of going through a move, going to another state, all that stuff but then adding this on top of it is, yeah it is really hard to believe it’s happened,” Nasman said.
They’ve gone to social media in hopes of drumming up some leads. They’ve also reported the theft to Portland police.
The truck is described as a 20-foot U-Haul with a viking ship on the side and the word Minnesota. It has an Arizona license plate.
“It still feels like I should be waking up from a dream and I should be on the road,” Nasman said.
They are hopeful someone will spot the truck and call police. In the meantime, they will be making the move down to California. The pair have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the move.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.