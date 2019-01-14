Hawaii to Vancouver and back: Union’s Lincoln Victor heading to Polynesian Bowl

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – He's the high school football player of the year in Washington state and now off to play in his home state.
FOX 12 caught up with Union High School’s Lincoln Victor, a first-time champion raised in Vancouver but his heart is on the island.
Union High School senior quarterback Lincoln Victor is a state champ, Washington state player of the year and nearing his choice of where to play in college.
Before graduation, the Maui-born kid is taking his homework on the road this week to play in the Polynesian Bowl.
Best of luck to @LincolnVic5 in perhaps his final time playing QB back home @polynesiabowl. Full story with the @UniontitanFB state champ and WIAA Player of the Year @fox12oregon Monday night at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/9hTzDtQgCb— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) January 14, 2019
Victor, 18, was a three-year starter and true dual threat quarterback, a two-time greater St. Helens League MVP and offensive player of the year – not bad for the former Titans ball boy.
“We’ve always been so tightly together, like a band of brothers that have never been forgotten,” he said.
Nobody will forget those 2018 Titans. Victor and his buddies pulled off perfection: an unbeaten run to claim Union's first-ever WIAA football state championship.
“We’ll be talking about the state championship 30 years later remembering everything about it,” Victor said.
Born in Maui, Victor and his family moved to Clark County when he was four.
“There is my home, we live here, but it’s just a different feeling when you go back there,” he said. “You get emotional when you leave where you are from, where your family is.”
This is where he was named player of the year in the Evergreen state.
“It’s just an honor across this great state of football players to be signified as that. Player of the year is something you only dream about and now that it has been named as me, it's something real special,” he said.
Now, Victor is headed back to the island as one of four teens from Washington state in the Polynesian Bowl.
“It’s just a great opportunity for some family back home that have never seen me play in person,” he said.
From the 360 to the 808, it was another island great, Marcus Mariota, who helped a young, aspiring leader to be simply the best.
“I just remember when he won the Heisman and his speech,” Victor said. “I was just right there in front of the TV just looking at my role model saying, ‘I can do something like that one day.’”
The Polynesian Bowl is set for this Saturday. It could be Victor’s last time playing quarterback as colleges are recruiting him as a receiver.
As National Signing Day approaches on Feb. 7, Victor has scholarship offers from Eastern Washington, Portland State, Sac State, Northern Iowa and Hawaii. He wants to study kinesiology.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.