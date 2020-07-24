Hawthorne Bridge security cam video shows people sought in connection with shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police released new video of three people sought in connection with a shooting that left a victim paralyzed near the Hawthorne Bridge.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Southeast Water Avenue at 9:09 p.m. May 30.
Investigators said the victims were approached by three people while crossing the Hawthorne Bridge to the east side. After a “brief interaction,” according to police, the victims walked down the staircase to Water Avenue.
Once under the bridge, the other three people emerged in a blue sedan, chased down the victims and shot multiple rounds at them.
One victim was shot and instantly paralyzed, according to police.
Last month, police released images of the car. On Friday, detectives released additional video from the Hawthorne Bridge that shows three people in dark clothing walking across the bridge. One of them waves to the camera.
Anyone with information about the people or the car in the surveillance videos is asked to contact Detective Jeffery Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.
