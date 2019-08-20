GASTON, OR (KPTV) - 25 firefighters were on scene Tuesday as flames ripped through large bales of hay in Gaston.
The fire on Southwest Lasalle Road was caused by a baler being pulled by a tractor, according to the Gaston Fire Department.
The fire burned through part of a field and destroyed several large bales of hay, according to fire officials. Firefighters stopped the fire about two feet short of an RV. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
