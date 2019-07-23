PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two boats stolen from private docks on Hayden Island were recovered after a neighbor went looking for them and found the boats near waterfront homeless camps off Marine Drive.
Portland Police confirmed they are investigating both cases.
The boats went missing overnight Monday from the community of Class Harbor, a floating-home neighborhood on the Columbia River.
Sally Griffith’s beloved Boston Whaler was only four years old and in ship-shape until the thief got ahold of it.
The engine was ripped out, along with a canvas cover, the seats and much more. Then the boat was lit on fire. Holes were cut into the sides and it was filled with sand and bricks, as the thief tried unsuccessfully to sink it.
Inside, a drug syringe, a burned magazine and garbage were left behind.
“I’m in love with that boat and it was very difficult to deal with,” Griffith said. “I guess I felt somewhat violated, but mostly I just mourned it.”
Neighbor Paul Baker found the boat about 1.5 miles downstream, on the shore.
“I was totally disgusted by the fact this was a beautiful boat and that somebody would torch it like that,” Baker said.
Baker found another neighbor’s missing boat on the edge of a homeless camp closer to the neighborhood. The other boat, which was stolen the same night as Griffith’s, was missing its engine.
Tuesday, Baker invited FOX 12 onto his boat to return to where the boats were found. Nearby, a slew of homeless camps were spread along the edge of the riverbank.
Tents, boats, furniture, equipment and other debris and garbage were piled around camps, some bigger than others.
“We have quite a mess here that’s not being cleaned up – or addressed – there’s multiple boats that have been sunk,” Baker said.
Baker said the camps sprung up about seven years ago but have gotten considerably bigger in the last few years. Neighbors said they believe a spike in crime is related.
“Over the last three years it’s quadrupled,” Baker said. “Not only is it a thievery problem, it’s terrible on the environment.”
More frustrating, Baker, Griffith and others said they feel not enough is being done to clean up the camps and deal with the issues.
“It’s like our backyard – it’s where we spend our time – and it’s not very pretty,” Baker said.
Neighbors said they worry about their property, safety and livability.
Griffith said she would rather not have to focus on increasing security around her home.
“I would rather work harder on getting the problem solved of people around here stealing and why they’re stealing,” she said.
The homeless camps are spread throughout property belonging to several landowners, according to neighbors.
The Port of Portland confirmed it owns some land along the Columbia River in that area.
Other land is managed by the state, and in another section, a private landowner.
FOX 12 is reaching out to all parties for comment regarding the homeless camps.
