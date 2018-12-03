HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people are being treated for respiratory and skin irritations after Hazmat crews responded to Intel Monday morning.
Hillsboro Fire confirmed to FOX 12 that 10 to 15 people are being treated at the Ronler Acres campus off of Evergreen Parkway.
Intel said three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor breathing difficulty. Intel also said an ongoing investigation has showed no hazardous materials were released.
#UPDATE: 10-15 people being treated for "respiratory and skin irritations" at @Intel Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro, @HillsboroFire confirms. Some treated at scene, others taken to hospital. Could not confirm yet if it's same issue/location as last Thursday's similar incident. https://t.co/v9q3ATMBCQ— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 3, 2018
Hillsboro Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and a Hazmat team are onscene.
This incident is similar to the incident that happened last Thursday with around a dozen people taken to area hospitals after reporting they had difficulty breathing.
Fire officials labeled it a toxic exposure call, but later said there was no confirmed hazmat release and they had yet to identify a cause.
