Hazmat crews respond to leak at NW Portland waste disposal center; building evacuated

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hazmat crews responded to the Metro Central transfer station in northwest Portland on Wednesday.
Portland Fire & Rescue reported a 55-gallon drum was leaking an unknown material and small explosions were heard inside the building.
Crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m.
The garbage, recycling and hazardous material waste disposal site is on the 6100 block of Northwest 61st Street. Firefighters said the building was evacuated due to the leak.
No other evacuations were deemed necessary, according to firefighters.
6161 NW 61st Ave: PF&R HAZ-MAT technicians suiting up to make entry to building and identify leaking product, incident commanders feel confident product is confined to the inside of the building for now, no further evacuations to surrounding area #alert— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 10, 2018
The Portland Bureau of Transportation advised drivers that traffic would be affected between Northwest Front Avenue and St. Helens Road.
By 1 p.m., hazmat technicians determined the product that leaked was likely benign and "initial concerns are calmed."
