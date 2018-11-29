HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials confirm 11 people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals late Thursday afternoon because they were having minor difficulty breathing.
The people were all transported from Intel’s Ronler Acres campus in Hillsboro.
Fire officials initially responded to a toxic exposure call at the campus on Northeast Century Boulevard but later said there was no hazmat release.
Officials are investigating and say they do not know the cause. No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
