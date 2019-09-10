NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A mother accused of attacking her 6-year-old son with a steak knife has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
Nemoria Lynn Villagomez pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated murder in connection with the stabbing May 2018 at an apartment complex off Northeast 60th Street in Newport.
According to police, neighbors last year called 911 to report the boy was covered in blood and had visible stab wounds. The boy told the neighbor his mother was trying to kill him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Officers responded to Villagomez’s apartment and found a large amount of blood in the living room, along with a steak knife that had blood on it, the affidavit states.
Officers found Villagomez lying on her bed with 14-month-old boy. Villagomez and boy had blood on them, according to the affidavit.
The baby was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to police. The 6-year-old was transported to a Newport hospital and later flown to Portland by Life Flight with life-threatening injuries.
Court documents say the 6-year-old boy suffered six puncture or stab wounds to his body and a deep cut to his chin. One stab wound possibly punctured his liver and lung.
The affidavit states Villagomez during an interview with detectives made the comment that “he deserved it.”
Additionally, court documents state Villagomez is accused of strangling the 14-month-old boy and causing him to “ingest methamphetamine.”
In court Tuesday morning, Villagomez was ordered to not have any contact with her kids involved in the incident. She was facing additional charges, including first-degree assault and criminal mistreatment, but those charges were dismissed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Why were most of the charges dropped by the Lincoln County District Attorney?
Not sure if she received enough time...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.