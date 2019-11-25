GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Family members are remembering a young man killed by a suspected drunken driver in Gresham over the weekend.
They put up a memorial and held a vigil Monday for 21-year-old Zachary OLeary at the intersection of Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast 192nd Avenue. That’s where police say he was hit and killed Saturday night.
With a photo of OLeary in her hands, his girlfriend – alongside his mother and aunt – remembered the young man they love so much.
“He didn’t deserve this,” they said. “He was outgoing, amazing, loving, caring, spunky, goofy… the biggest heart you could ever imagine.”
And at the same intersection where he lost his life, dozens of people came together in his honor.
Family members say on Saturday night, OLeary got off the bus and was crossing the intersection to get to his niece’s birthday party down the street, but he never made it.
According to Gresham police, he was in a marked crosswalk when a driver hit and killed him and then took off.
“The biggest part is like, what if there was a chance he could have saved my baby and he just left, just left him there,” said OLeary’s mother, Jessica OLeary.
Police say about a half hour later, that suspect came back to the scene.
They arrested 38-year-old David Haugen on several charges including manslaughter and DUII.
FOX 12 found he also has more than 25 previous traffic-related convictions.
“The fact that he got behind that wheel and he was intoxicated, he knew that he shouldn’t have been behind that wheel and he put everyone else around him in danger and look what he did. He took one of the most amazing kids away from their family and everyone who loved them,” said Jessica OLeary.
The OLearys have a GoFundMe account set up to help with funeral expenses.
As for Haugen, a judge said he needs to be evaluated before he could possibly be released from jail and then he might have to wear a monitor that can tell if he’s had any alcohol or drugs.
