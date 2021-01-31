'He didn’t deserve what happened to him': North Portland hit-and-run victim's family asks public to help find suspect

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 43-year-old man is dead after a hit and run crash in North Portland Thursday. Portland police said they're still looking for the suspect.
"He didn't deserve what happened to him," Ciera Patton, Charles Patton's daughter, said.
Family members and friends gathered in the rain Saturday night to remember Charles Patton just days after the crash. His daughter Ciera said she's going to miss the good times they had together.
"He was always just a funny person. Knew how to make everybody laugh," Ciera Patton said.
His mother, Teresa Polk, said Charles has four children and was loved by everyone.
"Charles was a character. He was a great young man. He had the honor, integrity about himself, class. He was just a good person in general. I don't know a person who ran into him who didn't like him. Everybody liked him, you know? He was a jokester," Polk said.
Police said Thursday evening around 5:30 p.m.; there was a two-car, head-on crash at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Vancouver Avenue.
They said after the crash, the other car driver, the suspect, tried to run away. Bystanders attempted to stop them from leaving the scene when police said the suspect shot one of the bystanders in the arm. Police said the suspect and a female accomplice left the scene, and they're still looking for them.
"We just want justice for him, and we want them to find the man who did this to him," Ciera Patton said through tears.
If you know anything about this crash, Polk asks you report it.
"Somebody knows something; I want somebody to say something," Polk said. "Whoever hit him stole my child's life."
Crimestoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.
