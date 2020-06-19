'He didn't deserve this': Victim's family speaks out after double stabbing in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Phillip Nelson, the man accused of killing two people in Northeast Portland, is now behind bars.
Najaf Hobbs, also known as Nate, and his girlfriend Cassy Leaton were attacked near Northeast Davis Street and Sandy Boulevard on Tuesday. Police have released few details about what happened, but said the two were stabbed around 3:45 p.m.
“He had a hard life for a lot of reasons, but he didn’t deserve this," Hobbs' sister, Nina Stafford, said through tears.
Nelson, appeared in court for the first time Friday morning. Police said he has a criminal history and has been homeless in the Portland area for the last two months.
“I’m still in shock. The night it happened, I couldn’t believe and didn’t accept it was my brother," Stafford said. "Her and Nate, they were happy together. I really don’t know a lot about her, but I do know she seemed kind and I’m devastated this happened to her as well and my heart goes out to her family.”
Nate's younger brother, Jamal Hobbs, and his sister Nina Stafford said he'll be sorely missed.
“He was like a father figure to me, I looked up to the guy. He was a good guy and had a big heart," Hobbs said.
Stafford said they're glad someone is in custody, but some of their questions remain unanswered.
“We really wanna know why. What was the motive? What was worth my brother’s life? What was worth his girlfriend’s life?" Stafford said.
For now, Stafford said they're working on laying Nate to rest.
“He’s still at the coroner’s office, which is not where you want your family member to be so we’re trying to get that first piece taken care of and get him somewhere," Stafford said.
Nelson will be back in court on June 30, where he'll be arraigned on his indictment.
