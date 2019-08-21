CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver teenager is being remembered after he tragically drowned in a Camas lake Tuesday afternoon.
And now, there are calls for changes to the popular swim spot where it happened.
As rain fell in Camas on Wednesday afternoon, so too did dozens of tears. A group of girls shared hugs to help aching hearts.
“Just to see him gone, I just don’t believe it,” said friend Gwen Helzer.
Photos and memories of their friend, Anthony Huynh, are what they’ll hold onto.
The 14-year-old boy from Vancouver died Tuesday while swimming at Lacamas Lake.
According to police, Huynh had been at the lake with friends, jumping off a walking bridge into the water below.
For reasons we’ll likely never know, Huynh never came back up.
Hours later, in the dark, divers found his body.
“I miss him a lot. And I’m going to miss talking to him every day,” said friend Taira Ihrig.
Friend Kylee Roe said, “He was such a kind person and he got taken way too soon.”
Too soon, indeed – Hyunh died just one week away from his first day at Union High School. The district says support is being offered to staff and students.
“We were going to have a class together, and we were talking about how much fun it would be, and now he’s gone, he can’t even start freshman year,” said Helzer. “It’s really hard.”
Family and friends have now put together a memorial just feet from the water that tragically took Huynh’s young life.
“Just knowing that he was the one who had to jump off and there was no way to get him, it just breaks my heart,” Roe said.
On days that aren’t so gray, the bridge is a popular swim spot. It caught the attention – and concern – of Dana Bell.
“I emailed Camas Community Development and asked them to do something about it, post signs, it was just a stupid thing to put in a park that kids were just jumping off of,” she said.
In the June email, which Bell shared with FOX 12, she told officials she feared someone would get hurt or worse.
“Sad and very angry that they didn’t do anything, and this happened,” Bell said.
Connie Kilman wants changes, too.
She didn’t know Hyunh but went to the bridge on Wednesday with her kids to place balloons and pay respects.
Kilman wants a lifeguard to be hired if the jumping and swimming is going to continue here.
“No more. One kid is one too many,” she said.
And change could be coming. An official with the city of Camas confirms in light of Huynh’s death, they’ll be evaluating possible new safety measures.
