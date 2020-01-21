WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old woman is recounting a nightmare attack against her and her two innocent children inside their Wood Village apartment early Sunday morning.
With her voice nearly still gone from screaming, Talaya Waliser said on Tuesday that she wanted to take her story public to hold the suspect accountable and encourage any other possible victims to come forward.
Waliser said it all started when she was woken up by her 5-year-old daughter. She told the girl to go back to bed and began nursing her 6-month-old son.
“I remember looking at the clock,” she said. “It was 4:36 exact.”
It was at that time she saw a dark, shadowy figure in her doorway, Waliser said.
“I was like ‘Who are you?’ and then the light turns on. And, I just realize that there is a strange man in my house. His pants were down to his ankles,” she said. “And I just remember grabbing my son and scooting up all the way to my headboard.”
Waliser says what unfolded next was an hour of pure horror.
The strange man, she said, suffocated and strangled her. He then sexually assaulted her. He also choked her young daughter and sexually assaulted her, too.
“I remember kicking and kicking and kicking. And I remember punching him in the side of the head,” she said. “And he just was smiling and laughing the whole time.”
Waliser said the man used one hand to cover her nose and mouth, while his other hand covered her throat.
“I remember him gauging my eye, and that’s what this scratch is,” she said, pointing to a red cut on her face.
Waliser said the man began to overpower her.
“And he just kept forcing me,” she said. “And at this point, my daughter comes into my room and starts attacking him, kicking him, scratching him – doing whatever she can.”
Her daughter’s courageous move, Waliser said, distracted the man for a few seconds. It was long enough to reach for her phone.
“I’m literally doing this, looking out the corner of my eye, and I remember clicking on ‘Dial 911’. And I locked my phone. And then he caught me – and he grabbed my wrist as I’m trying to put the phone back down,” she said.
Waliser said the man then threw her phone across the room, where she heard it smash.
It made her fear she was about to die.
“I was just thinking that I can’t believe ‘so this is it’. I couldn’t breathe. I just remember wanting air. I kept looking in the corner of my eye, seeing my son just screaming,” she said. “I couldn’t do anything about it.”
Waliser continued to fight back. She said she also begged him to leave her family alone.
“I told him, ‘you don’t have to do this’, ‘please stop’, ‘you could go’, ‘I don’t know who you are, just go - get out of my house’,” she said.
Then, suddenly, the man did.
“He just stopped doing what he was doing,” Waliser said. “He just looked at me and froze and then just turns around – and casually and just slowly walks out.”
That’s when Waliser said she picked up her phone and realized her call had gone through: 911 dispatchers had been listening the whole time.
By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had fled. They then asked Waliser for a description.
Three hours later, deputies said they found 24-year-old Alfredo Guzman-Padilla naked at another apartment complex. However, clothes matching the description given to them by Waliser were found nearby, investigators said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Guzman-Padilla made his first court appearance on more than two dozen charges.
During her interview, Waliser asked FOX 12 if she could see his mugshot.
“That’s him,” she said.
It was the first time seeing her alleged attacker since it happened.
“That makes me really happy,” Waliser said.
“That’s the guy you saw?” asked FOX 12 reporter Tyler Dumont.
“That’s the guy that was trying to kill me,” Waliser said.
Waliser said she knows she and her family have a long road to heal, but first, she wants other people to know what happened to her.
“I feel like if he did it to me, he could’ve probably, most likely, have done it to other women,” she said. “And I want those other women to be able to come out and not be afraid.”
Tuesday night, Guzman remained behind bars at the jail on more than $137,000 bail.
A check of his criminal history revealed he has a 2017 conviction for assault and a 2019 arrest for public indecency.
