COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The community in and around Kalama came together Sunday night to honor Deputy Justin DeRosier, who was shot and killed on Saturday.
Men and women in uniform and many members of the community gathered together at Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview to show their support. They held candles and recognized the ultimate sacrifice that was made in their town over the weekend.
FOX 12 spoke with one man who knew Deputy DeRosier well.
"His charisma, his attitude. He was the type of guy that who'd do anything for you. He'd give you the shirt off his back, that's just how he was," said Nolan Enriquez. "He loved his job. He was good at it. That's what he wanted to do. He wanted to server the people in his community and that's what he did."
Many people still think of Kalama as a small, tightly knit town, and this loss really hits at the heart of many in the community.
They say the town is one big family and Deputy DeRosier was a big part of that family.
