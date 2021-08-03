RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Law enforcement, fire and EMS came from all over came on Tuesday to pay their respects to Clark County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Brown who was killed in the line of duty.
Crowds gathered at ilani Casino Resort for Brown's memorial and celebration of life.
Washington State Patrol says 275 emergency vehicles were in the procession, which started at Clark College Tuesday morning before it made its way to the casino.
Bagpipes guided the procession once it got to the casino while first responders lined the pathway with a salute.
It was a somber scene.
"Heartbroken, but I'm honored to be here to honor Jeremy," Port Gamble Police Officer Frank Koutelieris said.
"It is a recognition that we as a community and we as law enforcement support each other and those that are left behind," Stevens County Sheriff Investigator Steve Bruchman said.
Clark Cowlitz Fire & Rescue Chief John Nohr, who also showed up for the service, said there's shared support within the first responder community.
"In public safety, we all work very closely together, so we know all the police officers by sight and most of them by name that we respond within our local jurisdictions. The EMS providers, the fire department, we're all working together for the common cause of helping out the community," Nohr said. "It's very hard. It's very bothersome to me the night of the event, you know to know that somebody in public safety is just doing their job and they end up dying doing their job. So any time anybody in law enforcement or fire or EMS that this happens to, it really profoundly affects us all."
