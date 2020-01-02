DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Dallas Sunday night.
According to police, the driver took off after hitting Jordan Jesse, 22, at Southeast Mill and Lyle Street.
Jesse’s brothers, Chris and Casey, rushed Jordan to the hospital after the crash. Jordan is still recovering at the hospital and is in critical condition.
“My brother Casey called me and told me that Jordan was in an accident,” Chris said. “It was kind of stressful not knowing you know if your little brother's going to make it or not.”
According to Chris, Jordan’s injuries include broken ribs and a fractured hip.
“He has ribs two through 12 on his right side that are broken,” Chris said. “He has a fracture on his hip, he has a cut in his liver, he has a giant gash across his chest.”
Chris says his brother was staying with a family friend at a home across the street for a few months. He’s not exactly sure how his brother got hit, but says he knows Jordan was at that house Sunday night.
“He was hanging out with some friends, I think they were drinking,” Chris said. “All I know for sure is that there was a slight altercation amongst friends and a couple of the friends left. I don't know what he did at that point he must've left the house.”
Chris believes his brother was hit sometime after the altercation. He says Jordan doesn’t remember much from that night.
Dallas police are searching for a maroon-colored four-door sedan in connection with the hit-and-run. They say the driver of that car did not slow down at all before or after hitting Jordan. Police have not found the car or identified the driver. That’s why Chris and Casey say they are speaking up for their brother.
“He's harmless, he's never hurt anyone,” Casey said. “And it's just hard to see someone of such good character go through this.”
Casey has a message with the driver who hit his brother.
“I don't think you did it on purpose,” Casey said. “I don't think you saw someone in the road and you attacked them or were going after them, but the fact that you hit somebody and left them for dead, it says a lot about your character, it speaks volumes.”
Anyone with additional information about the hit-and-run or anyone who might have seen the suspect car is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
