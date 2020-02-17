VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver family had something sentimental stolen right outside their house Sunday morning.
He goes by George and he’s a lawn gnome who’s had quite the life.
He started out as a gift from Brandy Zosel’s husband Corey back in 2012.
“We moved to Alaska because my husband was being stationed there and we didn’t know anybody and my husband just wanted to cheer me up,” Brandy said.
Since then he’s moved with them seven times.
“We lived in Vancouver for a little bit, moved to Beaverton, moved to Hillsboro then back to Vancouver, and then we went up to Fort Lewis for my training and then we just recently moved back to Vancouver,” she said.
Safe to say, he’s been with Brandy through a lot.
“I had him before I had kids, before I had my dog, we got him right after we got married.”
She even makes him homemade costumes on holidays.
“I just feel like he’s a part of our family," said Brandy.
But now George's whereabouts are a mystery.
Sunday just before 6 a.m., someone took him off the porch.
Brandy got an alert on her phone and ran outside less than a minute later but the thief was nowhere to be found.
The timing couldn’t be worse.
“It’s just one of those things, it’s like we’ve had kind of a rough year and this just doesn’t help,” Brandy said.
Corey is in the middle of a year-long deployment in the Middle East.
“I feel like he is connected to my husband and my husband’s been gone and it's hard,” Brandy said.
She doesn’t know who took George or why, but she knows that person couldn’t possibly know how much he means.
Now, she’s just hoping whoever has him will bring him back where he belongs.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.