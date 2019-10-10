PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was hit on the freeway Tuesday night by an intoxicated driver.
60-year-old Willie Frison is still in critical condition, but family members say he will survive this.
“He’s a big guy, 6 foot everything, and he’s on his back so it’s hard to see that,” his daughter Danialle James said.
Her dad is now in a hospital bed and undergoing several surgeries.
James said he has a broken leg, broken hip, screws in his knees, a bruised stomach and dislocated shoulder.
“He’s gonna live but he’s suffering,” she said.
Family members tell FOX 12 he’s the pedestrian who was hit on the freeway Tuesday night.
Police said the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 84 at the Interstate 205 offramp.
Frison was walking after his tire blew out, when he was hit by a car.
“It’s been a very trying time for him. He was awake and conscious through a lot of this. He said it happened very fast,” James said.
Police arrested that driver, 29-year-old Emmanuel Gonzalez-Coria, on several charges, but in court on Thursday he was only arraigned for driving under the influence of intoxicants. James said she wants to see more.
“A DUI? You hit a man. My dad was laying there, crying by himself, unable to get someone to stop,” she said. “Call me greedy, but I don’t think it’s enough. I think when my dad had to sit there and I’m watching my father cry and recap that and still in disbelief and still can’t really understand, it’s not enough.”
Those charges could still change. James said she doesn’t know what exactly she’d like to see, but that her dad deserves justice as they focus on his recovery.
Gonzalez-Coria will be back in court in about a month.
FOX 12 also reached out to the district attorney’s office to see why other charges were dropped, but they said they weren't able to go into that. And again, more charges could be added later.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Frison’s medical expenses.
