GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a Gresham police officer saw him driving a stolen car through a McDonald’s drive thru.
Conrad Herrera is facing a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and parole violation in connection with the incident near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
Law enforcement when they spotted Herrera boxed him in to prevent him from fleeing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
But they wouldn't serve him without a car at the driveup window and he was hungry dudes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.