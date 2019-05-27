‘He’s running’: 911 call details Oak Grove robbery involving man with hatchet in pants

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 911 call reveals new details about an attempted robbery at a Plaid Pantry in Oak Grove that turned the tables on a hatchet-wielding would-be crook.
Surveillance video released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments before the call was made early in the morning April 28. The video shows the clerk pulling out a handgun after law enforcement says a man walked into the store, pulled a 12-inch hatchet out of his pants and demanded money.
In the 911 call, the clerk says the suspect is Hispanic, has a face mask on, and is wearing a black jacket.
“Guy just came in with a hatchet,” the clerk says in the 911 call. “I do have my conceal carry and pulled my weapon. He has slid his hatchet across the counter now and is standing here.”
“I’m just gonna stay on the phone with you,” dispatch responds. “We’re getting some folks out there as fast as we can, they’re headed your way right now.”
According to deputies, the suspect when confronted by clerk put the hatchet on the counter, said he was sorry and offered to leave, which he eventually did.
“He’s sneaking out of the store, he’s running,” the clerk says to the dispatcher.
The suspect is seen on surveillance video running eastbound on Southeast Roethe Road. Deputies, along with a K9 team, searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Deputies Monday evening confirmed they are still looking for the suspect. They say he is in his early 20s, stands about 5-feet-5inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and khaki pants.
Deputies earlier this month shared images of the suspect. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.